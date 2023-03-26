What to know about fruit diet for weight loss in 7 days

The image shows fruit salad, a sliced avocado, and a cup of tea.— Unsplash

A fruit diet is a popular option for those who want to lose weight fast. Fruits are low in calories, high in fibre, and packed with essential nutrients, making them an excellent addition to any weight loss plan. Following are five important things to know about following a fruit diet for weight loss in 7 days.

How does fruit diet work for weight loss?

A fruit diet for weight loss involves eating only fruits for a set period, usually seven days. As mentioned before, fruits are low in calories and high in fiber, which helps you feel full and satisfied. By replacing high-calorie foods with low-calorie fruits, one can create a calorie deficit and lose weight. Fruits are also packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help to support overall health.

Image shows a person holding a slice of watermelon on a stick.— Unsplash

Which fruits are best for weight loss diet?



All fruits are healthy and can be included in a diet for weight loss, but some are more effective than others. Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are particularly low in calories and high in fibre, which makes them a great addition to any weight loss plan. Other low-calorie fruits include watermelon, cantaloupe, and papaya which may also be taken. High-fibre fruits such as apples, pears, and oranges can also help to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

However, it is crucial to consult a nutritionist, dietician, or doctor before you start your journey. This is because all people have different guts and different body types. Some people may have undiagnosed allergies, others may need to stay away from certain fruits due to any other medical condition.

What are benefits of fruit diet?

Following a fruit diet for weight loss can offer several benefits beyond weight loss. Fruits are packed with vital nutrients that can help to support and maintain overall health, including a healthy heart, immune system, and digestion. Eating a diet rich in fruits can also help to reduce inflammation in the body, flourish the gut microbiome, and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

How to create balanced fruit diet for weight loss?

While a fruit diet can be effective for weight loss, it is important to ensure that it is balanced and provides all the essential nutrients your body particularly needs. To create a balanced fruit diet for weight loss, aim to include a variety of fruits in your diet. One way to do this is to eat fruits of different colours to ensure that you are getting a range of nutrients. It is also important to include other healthy foods such as whole grains, lean protein like chicken, and some healthy fats in your diet.