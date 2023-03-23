VIDEO: Haris Rauf celebrates Pakistan Day with PSL trophy at Wagah border

Screengrab of Haris Rauf as he poses with the PSL trophy at the Wagah border on March 23, 2023. — Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf on Thursday reached the Wagah border with the coveted Supernova trophy of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Accompanied by the Qalandars' young batter Tahir Baig, Raug delightedly showed off the trophy as people throng the border during celebrations of Pakistan Day.

Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, COO Samin Rana and DCO Aqib Javed are also attending the ceremony held at Wagah border as special guests.



Rauf also posed for pictures with Commonwealth Gold Medalist Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem and former international cricket Abid Ali.

Fans of the side poured in their love for the Qalandars and championed their win.

In a nerve-wracking match on Saturday, the Qalandars became the first team to successfully defend their title and take the trophy home after beating Multan Sultans by one run at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Following the match, videos of Rauf crying after winning the tournament went viral, garnering him love and adulation from fans who shared the fast bowlers joy of the victory.

Earlier today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday became the youngest cricketer to be conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar was conferred with the award by Governor Baligh Ur Rehman at an investiture ceremony held at the Punjab Governor House as part of Pakistan Day celebrations.

With the conferment of the award, Babar has become the youngest cricketer to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz at the age of 28 for his outstanding achievements in the field of sports.