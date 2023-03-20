Kim Kardashian enjoys soccer trip with son Saint West, clicks picture with footballer Mbappé

File footage

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West enjoyed the European soccer tour where they met French football star Kylian Mbappé.



The Kardashians star, 42, and 7-year-old Saint watched Paris Saint Germain at Parc des Princes.

Kardashian took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her son and his pals cheering the French side on from the pitch side, before meeting Mbappé for a group picture.

During the outing, the SKIMS founder looked effortlessly stylish in a grey jumpsuit, which she paired with thigh high boots.

Saint, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, was joined by four friends. The young football lovers were seen waving to the players pitch side.

The youngsters expressed joy as they met Mbappe following the match. Sharing the picture, Kardashians wrote, “Thank you so much @psg for making our kids dreams come true.”

She captioned another snap, “It's safe to say the boys loved out soccer trip! Soccer moms for the win!!”

Kardashian shared a snap of all the little boys giving her a big hug and captioned it: “It’s safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip!

“Soccer moms for the win!!” she concluded.