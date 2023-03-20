Riley Keough reacts to Princess Eugenie, Beatrice photos

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough has reacted to Princess Eugenie and Beatrice stunning photos, shared by their mother Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram and shared unseen photos of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie to wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.

In an emotional post, Sarah Ferguson said, “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.”

She further said, “I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday.”

Riley Keough was the first to react to the photo by pressing the heart button.

This shows Riley is also a royal fan.