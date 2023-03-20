Salman Khan's new song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' dropping tomorrow: Watch teaser

Salman Khan's has shared the teaser of his upcoming song Jee Rahe The Hum from film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Two songs Naiyyo Lagda and Billi Billi have already been released from the action-thriller film. Now, another song is coming out featuring Salman and Pooja Hedge.
Khan, in the song, is seen pulling out Matrix-like stunts while singing to Pooja. He is also seen romancing with his co-star. Khan looks extremely handsome in his long hairstyle. Half of his hair is tied up in a pony tail.
The Wanted actor shared the teaser on his Instagram handle with a caption: “Fall in love with ‘Falling in Love’. Jee Rahe The Hum out tomorrow.”
The teaser of the song also gave glimpses of Ragahv Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.
Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit theatres on Eid this year. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Film production. The action packed film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Ragahv Juyal and Vijender Singh, reports Indiatoday.
