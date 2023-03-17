‘The Glory’ actress Lim Ji Yeon breaks down while giving interview

The actress spoke about the popularity of her character’s name and the show

South Korean actress Lim Ji Yeon sat down for an interview with Wikitree to discuss the second season of her Netflix show The Glory on March 17th. She plays the role of Park Yeon Jin, the primary antagonist in the show.

The actress spoke about the popularity of her character’s name and the overall success of the series, which was the most watched show on Netflix in the week of March 6th to 12th. She teared up when giving her thoughts on the attention her acting has been receiving, and brought up her family:

“My family knows how hard I’ve worked. They know how desperate I was. I felt I wasn’t as gifted as my colleagues and so I thought I had to work harder. I am thankful to my family who knew this. I don’t know how long this will last so I want to continue acting with this feeling in my heart.”