Wednesday March 15, 2023
Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin

Assad's office said he had arrived in Moscow for an official visit during which he would meet with Putin

By AFP
March 15, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with workers as he visits an aviation factory in the east Siberian city of Ulan-Ude on March 14, 2023.—AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria, will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad's office said he had arrived in Moscow for an official visit during which he would meet with Putin.

In a statement, it said that the Syrian president had been greeted on arrival by Putin's special representative Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov.

Assad was accompanied by a "large ministerial delegation", said the Syrian presidency statement.

Damascus is a staunch ally of Moscow which intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015 by launching air strikes to support the government's struggling forces.

The Syrian civil war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.