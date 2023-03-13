 
close
Monday March 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

Canadian rapper and singer Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

By Web Desk
March 13, 2023
Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage
Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage

Canadian rapper and singer Drake is coming back on tour.  Champagne Papi has announced a 28-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, his first sequence of shows in North America since 2018.

It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off in June and run till September. The ‘Certified Loverboy’ singer shared the announcement video on Instagram.

The tour will launch in New Orleans, Louisiana with a final show in Glendale, Arizona. Drake is expected to visit Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Brooklyn, Montreal, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.

Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour Dates

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena