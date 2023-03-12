Blaze in Karachi's high-rise building brought under control

Fire can be seen engulfing the high-rise building in Karachi on March 12, 2023. — Provided by author

KARACHI: The fire, which engulfed Karachi's high-rise building at Sharea Faisal, has been brought under control on Sunday by the fire brigade present at the site.

A blazing fire erupted Saturday night in a 16-storey building called the Portway Trade Centre which is situated near the Nursery stop on Karachi's main artery. The blaze resulted in injuries to one person, however, no loss of life was reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has also sought a report of the incident, saying that an investigation into the matter will also be initiated.

More than 12 fire tenders, two snorkels, two water bowsers and several water tankers were used to douse the fire that injured one person, said the authorities concerned.



The Sindh governor said that an investigation into the incident will be initiated. The blaze — rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire — erupted in a billboard on top of the building.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, many offices were located in the commercial building. He said that the panaflex on the building caught fire due to a short circuit which engulfed the building as well.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Umamah Solangi said that no loss of life was reported as the building was empty, adding that action will be taken against the illegal sign boards.

As soon as the building caught fire, a fire tender was dispatched to the spot. Along with the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy's firefighting vehicles were also present to put off the blaze.

Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, were present at the location to maintain order. Moreover, the officials said that the petrol pump adjacent to the building was also closed.