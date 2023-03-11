K-pop band Twice talk about Billboard award and new comeback

Jihyo opened up about the meaning behind their track 'Set Me Free'

K-pop group Twice sat down to discuss their latest comeback Ready To Be and their win at Billboard’s Women in Music event. The group’s leader, Jihyo opened up about the meaning behind their title track Set Me Free:

“Set Me Free holds the meaning of ‘Let’s break away from everything that binds us and love freely, to our heart’s content.’ I figure that many people will be able to feel another kind of TWICE’s charms. I hope people listen to our song and watch our performance enjoyably.”

Referring to their performance of their English pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise, member Momo explained: “It was especially meaningful that we were able to show a performance of our pre-release track at the Billboard Women in Music awards. This is a song I personally really like and our fans seem to like it too, so I’m happy that we feel the same way.”

They also touched on their win for Breakthrough Artist at the Billboard event, as Dahyun expressed her gratitude: “I was so surprised and touched that the many people who attended the awards show would enthusiastically cheer whenever we were shown on screen. I want to sincerely thank everyone who supports TWICE.”