BHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant for two weeks

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) leaves after appearing at a court in Islamabad on February 28, 2023. — AFP

The Balochistan High Court has suspended a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for two weeks.

Earlier today, a team of the Quetta police reached Lahore with the non-bailable warrant to arrest Imran Khan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail

