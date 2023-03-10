BHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant for two weeks

The Balochistan High Court has suspended a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for two weeks.
Earlier today, a team of the Quetta police reached Lahore with the non-bailable warrant to arrest Imran Khan.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail
