Lucy Liu opens up on struggles to pave way for Asian success: 'I've always had to fight for roles'

Lucy Liu opens up on her struggles for Asian inclusion in Hollywood and the game-changing success of Everything Everywhere All at Once.



In a recent magazine issue, Lucy Liu told People, "I love that it was done as an independent film and that it has had so much success because those are the ones that you root for — the underdog."



Starting with her breakout role 25 years ago, Lucy said about her struggles, "I've always had to fight for roles, I've always had to go in against all odds."



The 54-year-old said, "I feel a great sense of pride that something that I loved doing has helped them realize that it's possible for them."

She continued, "I never in my wildest dreams would've thought that, but I'm glad that I have had some impact in a positive way. That makes me feel like I've accomplished something."



The actress, who plays the angry goddess Kalypso in Shazam: Fury of the Gods added, "To me, the world was always so open and I never saw a ceiling, "And I felt like that was something that a lot of people unfortunately hit quite a bit, but it didn't deter me.

"To me, it was just a bump in the road and I just did not have a limit. I felt like the world was limitless and I was going to continue on and there was nothing that was going to stop me," she claimed.

The Charlies Angels alum praised Everything Everywhere filmmakers, "It's interesting, and it's also scary, that studios are looking for the dollar sign oftentimes, right? And [the Everything Everywhere filmmakers] were doing something out of love and passion."