Sarah Ferguson shares shocking news about late Queen and her corgis

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who looks after Queen Elizabeth's corgis Sandy and Muick, has revealed a very interesting story about the royal dogs.

The Duchess of York has left royal fans baffled as she claimed that the late Queen's corgis “bark at nothing” when they sense the Queen’s spirit is near.

“They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic,” Ferguson told People in a recent profile.



“But they’re total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by,” the “A Most Intriguing Lady” author shared.

Andrew, whose relationship with the royal family is allegedly more strained after being stripped of his royal duties in 2019 due to his connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, appeared to have a similarly affectionate relationship with the corgis during his mother’s funeral in September.

