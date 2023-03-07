Qureshi, Fawad booked for inciting hate against state institutions

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (right) speaks next to Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad in this undated photo. — AFP/File

LAHORE: In another setback to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry were booked in a case for allegedly inciting hatred among the public against state institutions.



The case was lodged on behalf of Race Course Police Station Sub-inspector Mohammad Waseem under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object by members of unlawful assembly guilty), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting), 290 (punishment for public nuisance), 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the text of the FIR, PTI leaders Qureshi and Fawad held a press conference in Zaman Park on March 5, which resulted in blockage of Canal Road. It stated that Fawad made a provocative speech and incited the public against the government and state institutions.

Fawad committed an offence by obstructing transit on a main artery of the city and levelled murder plot allegations against the state institutions, the FIR read.

Shibli Faraz, 150 others booked for interfering in state affairs

Separately, PTI leader Shibli Faraz was booked in a case for allegedly giving a false statement about Khan's presence at Zaman Park residence and interfaring in state affairs.

The case was lodged by the Islamabad police who visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to serve the arrest warrant of the deposed prime minister issued by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case.

It was registered at the Race Course Police Station in Lahore, on behalf of Secretariate Police Station SHO Nadeem Tahir. Around 150 unidentified people have also been nominated as co-accused in the case.

As per the FIR, the police reached Khan's house with his arrest warrant but Faraz interfered in state affairs by giving a false statement in written that the PTI chief was not at his Zaman Park residence. Meanwhile, 100-150 unidentified men armed with sticks prevented the police from advancing and threatened to kill.

PTI leaders, workers gather at Zaman Park

On March 5, as news of the possible arrest broke, Fawad called on workers to gather at Zaman Park. Following this, a large number of party workers arrived at the Lahore residence of the PTI chief.

The PTI leader called the workers to start preparing for protest in case Khan is arrested. "If anything happens, we give a call for peaceful nationwide protests," he added.

Fawad also alleged that the government is insisting Khan appear before the court in a bid to kill him. "Both federal and Punjab governments are different sides of the same coin," he added.