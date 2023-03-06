Pakistani-origin runner creates history after bagging six-star marathon medal

Pakistan-born Dr Salman Khan pictured during a marathon. — Courtesy Abbott World Marathon Majors website

Dr Salman Khan became the first Pakistani to complete six major marathons in the world which consists of runs in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City under the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

A total of 11 Pakistanis or American and British citizens of Pakistani origin participated in the Tokyo marathon on March 5, including five women. After completing the Tokyo marathon race, Salman became entitled to the Abbott Six Star Medal.

During an interview before the Tokyo marathon race, Pakistani-American Salman Khan said that the six-star medal is very important for him and his country.

He said that if possible, he would like to participate in the Paris Olympic Marathon in 2024.

The winner also said that he would like to do the Boston marathon race every year because it allows him to come across people from all around the world. He also added that each of the five races has something to offer.

The marathon runner also advised those who are intending to participate in the race to "enjoy the run". People need to remain consistent and dedicated to getting the medal in their name, he added.

The Pakistani-born runner, while giving a message to his fellow Pakistanis said that he wants to inspire his countrymen. He also went on to add that "nothing is impossible".

Apart from Salman Khan, Hamid Butt, Rabia Naeem, Ayesha Qamar, Fahad Mukhtar, Prem Kumar, Huma Rehman, Fawad Karim, Ayesha Akhtar, Hasan Tajdar and Sara Lodhi were among the other Pakistanis who participated in the Tokyo marathon.