Prince Harry turned into 'bullet magnet' for marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was harassed and threatened for choosing Meghan Markle as his partner.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was told by the police that he had become the main target of extremists.

He pens: “In pre-wedding conversations with police we learned that we’d become the prized target for terrorists and extremists. I remembered General Dannatt saying I was a bullet magnet, that anyone standing next to me would be unsafe.

Harry then explains fearing for Meghan Markle’s security.

“Well, I was a bullet magnet again, but standing next to me would be the person I loved most in the world,” he noted.