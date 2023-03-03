KQ Entertainment unveils teaser for new group Xikers

KQ Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop group Ateez, have revealed new teasers for their rookie group. The group previously called KQ Fellaz 2, will now go by Xikers.
The teasers show a character called Tricky, who will be traveling along with Xikers on their journey. The group was initially introduced last year as a ten member band with members Minjae, Junmin, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Yujun, Yechan, Sumin, Jinsik, Seeun and Hunter.
The name KQ Fellaz was first used by the group Ateez before their debut. The 4th generation group are a major reason why fans are anticipating the new group’s debut, since this will be the first band to come from KQ after Ateez who debuted in 2018.
The company officially announced the debut of Xikers by launching their social media accounts and releasing the teasers. Additionally, after releasing each member’s interviews and pictures, they posted a performance video from the group as well.
Experts fear King Charles may never again get access to Archie and Lilibet
Jenna Ortega wished that 'they were given a bit more credit. We can be smart, sometimes!'
The German head of state said he had extended the invitation to King Charles at the funeral of his mother, Queen...
Comedian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel says Chris Rock should be 'proud' of his composure at 2022 Oscars
King Charles ‘incurring favor’ with Brits after bringing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the ‘guillotine’
Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi