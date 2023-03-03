'The Last of Us' production designer spills on reason of not using green screens

The Last of Us production designer John Paino spilled on reason of avoiding the usage of green screens in the series.

Paino, 34, who has also worked on Sharp Objects, Dallas Buyers Club, and The Morning Show spoke about the importance of color element in the show.

He also revealed that the creative team made sure the viewers would get a feel for how the infection affected things in The Last of Us.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the designer shared about the artistic process of bringing together his team's creative ideas into HBO's post-apocalyptic series.

"There are things that we need to do that the game doesn't need to do. Like when we get into the thick of the disaster, and we're outside of the warm colors and the electricity of life before the infection, if we don't add color, if we don't add texture and things, when we desiccate everything, when we make everything look like that, it's just all going to be black."

He further continued, "so we want to make sure there's some color of before and also maybe it's a vaguely infected plant, fluorescent light, just to throw you off."

The Last of Us is a series adaptation of a 2013 video game with the same name, it follows survivors Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world, to life.

It depicts a story about an unexpected friendship between two very different indiviuals who must both survive in a world that is changed from the one they used to live in.