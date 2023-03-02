Protests around Islamabad courts banned after PTI's vandalisation

IG Islamabad Capital Territory Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan (left) while observing the security arrangements near the judicial security complex on February 20, 2023. — Twitter/ICT_Police

Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) vandalism at the local courts, the Islamabad police announced a ban on protests near the courts located in the federal capital, the spokesperson of Islamabad Police said on Thursday

The ban comes after the local courts were allegedly breached by PTI workers on Tuesday during Imran Khan's appearance before different courts under multiple cases filed against him.



"Only lawyers, journalists, people facing trials and other relevant people would be allowed in the premises of the courts," the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson also added that "Section 144" has already been imposed across the federal capital, adding that the security has been put on high alert in view of the terrorism and other threats.

It should be noted that the security at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex was disrupted after PTI workers removed all barriers during Khan's appearances in different courts. Some of the workers vandalised the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.



The police had said that the case has been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges on the behalf of the state.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the spokesperson had said that at least 25 people have been arrested so far, from which a Kalashnikov and other weapons had been recovered.

Under a deliberated plan, the mob attempted to attack the high court and the judicial complex, the spokesperson added.

"Police teams have been deployed to different provinces to arrest the people involved in the incident," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson maintained that leaders of a "political party" were leading the mob, and they provoked the people which led to vandalism.

ICT Police also said that government property was damaged at the judicial complex, while the police prevented any such move in the high court.

Earlier that day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case, while an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court granted interim bail to Khan after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also granted interim bail to the PTI chief in an attempted murder case.