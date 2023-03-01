Two new cases lodged against Imran Khan, others amid legal woes

PTI Chairman Imran Khan pictured during a presser in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Two new cases were registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — who is already in hot water since the release of an arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case — and others for alleged vandalism outside the Islamabad High Court and judicial complex.



The deposed prime minister had appeared before the banking court, anti-terrorism court, and district and sessions court housed in the judicial complex in the federal capital, and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), in separate cases.

However, separate cases were registered against Khan and other PTI leaders, on behalf of Koral police station Superintendent Umar Hayat and Ramna police station SHO Rasheed Ahmed.

The FIRs were registered under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 ii (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.



PTI chief Imran Khan and leaders Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed have been nominated among the 21 party leaders and 250 other party workers in the FIRs.

"Imran Khan and other PTI leadership led a charged crowd at the judicial complex. The people in the crowd held weapons, sticks and flags in their hands, while the police and other security officials were threatened to kill in the court's premises," one of the FIR's read.

It further stated that the mob entered the IHC's premises despite barricades and warnings from the police, and damaged CCTV cameras, benches and other official property.

The other FIR related to Khan's arrival at the judicial complex stated similar charges.

On Tuesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan secured interim bail in three cases, including attempted murder and prohibited funding, while a sessions court in Islamabad, however, issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case registered against him.