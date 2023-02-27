Pakistanis who won’t be able to get their UAE visa renewed

KARACHI: In a bid to ensure the rights of children, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has decided to strictly enforce its laws regarding the acquisition of visas for Pakistanis under the age of 18.



In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi said: “A large number of Pakistanis who possess work visas in the UAE are violating Wadeema Law — Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights."

According to the consul general, these laws define the children’s right to education and a huge number of Pakistanis are depriving their children of the right by making their children sit at home.

“The government has made tough decisions in this regard at an important meeting in the past,” he said, adding that the rules regarding the rights of children with families living in the UAE must be strictly enforced.

The Emirati envoy asserted the importance of education for children. “The UAE government has decided to take action against parents who violate laws protecting children.”

He said, “Wadeema law is for Pakistanis who possess a work or residence visa.”

Al-Remeithi urged expatriate Pakistani parents in the UAE to ensure their children’s education and protect their rights including those related to health and freedoms.

The consul general also told Geo News that the UAE houses a population of 16 to 17 million Pakistanis.

those who violate the law, he said, can be deported from the UAE and informed the media outlet about restrictions being placed for the acquisition of new visas.

“In the future, visas will be granted to Pakistanis who will assure full implementation of Wadeema law.”

Commenting on whether the law applies to other Pakistanis, Al-Remeithi said that there is no such restriction on Pakistani nationals applying for a visit visa.

“The UAE government will welcome Pakistan coming to the UAE on a tourist visa and there is no restriction on them from visiting the country,” the envoy clarified.