King Charles ‘refuses to bow’ to Prince Harry: ‘Just tell if you’re coming’

Experts warn Prince William and King Charles seem ‘adamant’ on refusing to bow to Prince Harry’s demands.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.
His admissions were made while referencing an inside that told The Times, Prince Harry’s invitation for the Coronation won’t be “wrapped in an apologetic bow,” instead “It will be, ‘Here is an invitation. Let us know if you are coming.’”
Per the insider, “So in summation: While Harry and his family face being left out of things for the coronation, his Pa and sibling have refused to bow to his demand they admit they were in the wrong, while the family of Camilla, the woman that Harry said left bodies in the street’ in Spare, will likely melt hearts and social media algorithms.”
'Cocaine Bear' exceeded box office projections, earning an impressive $23 million in opening weekend
Kanye West has a mixed legacy
Meghan Markle reportedly views King Charles’ Coronation invite as manipulative
Austin Butler was nominated for SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his...
'Only Murders in the Building' trio launched the SAG Awards with a hilarious clip
Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza took to the stage for announce winner for outstanding performance by a male actor in a...