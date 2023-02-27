King Charles ‘refuses to bow’ to Prince Harry: ‘Just tell if you’re coming’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince William and King Charles seem ‘adamant’ on refusing to bow to Prince Harry’s demands.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.

His admissions were made while referencing an inside that told The Times, Prince Harry’s invitation for the Coronation won’t be “wrapped in an apologetic bow,” instead “It will be, ‘Here is an invitation. Let us know if you are coming.’”

Per the insider, “So in summation: While Harry and his family face being left out of things for the coronation, his Pa and sibling have refused to bow to his demand they admit they were in the wrong, while the family of Camilla, the woman that Harry said left bodies in the street’ in Spare, will likely melt hearts and social media algorithms.”