ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court sent Lieutenant General (retd) Amjad Shoaib on a three-day physical remand after earlier reserving its verdict on a police plea seeking seven-day physical remand of the retired general, who was arrested on charges of inciting the public against national institutions.



Personnel from the Ramna police station had taken the retired general into custody from his residence in the federal capital, Geo News had reported. A first information report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following a television interview.

The FIR was filed with magistrate Owais Khan as the complainant. It was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the former military officer incited people to revolt against institutions during a television interview. Currently, he is in police custody and will be presented before a court today.



"Through his remarks and analysis, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib has provoked government employees against carrying out their official duties. The aim of his controversial advice to the people, government employees and an opposition party is to comments is to promote enmity among the people."

The statement of the former military official, the FIR stated, is part of a "planned conspiracy" to weaken the country.

The former military officer had been previously summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear on September 7 last year after he made claims about a meeting between the Pakistani prime minister and an Israeli team. However, he had failed to appear before the FIA's cybercrime wing as asked. He had had made a statement alleging that the prime minister had met with an Israeli delegation during a visit to a Gulf country.

