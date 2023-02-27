Private schools to remain closed today: private schools body

The Federation of Private Schools has announced to remain schools closed today. The News/File

The Federation of Private Schools has announced that schools in Karachi will remain closed today in protest against the killing of Khalid Raza, a senior official of a chain of private schools.

The call for the shutdown of schools today was given by the association of private schools following the tragic death of Syed Khalid Raza, who was the Deputy Director of a private school system and also the Vice Chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

Kashif Mirza, the prsident of All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, said that all private schools will remain closed today. He also demanded the government arrest the assassins of Khalid Raza.

Raza was killed in a gun attack incident in Karachi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the All Private Schools Management Association Sindh has said that all private schools will remain open today, and academic activities will continue as scheduled.

The Education Department of Sindh has also confirmed that no decision has been made to close the schools today.

Gun attack

The incident took place in the city area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block 7 where two armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Raza, according to local residents. Police and rescue personnel rushed to the crime scene and shifted him to the hospital.

They further said that the suspects were seen multiple times in the area, adding that they had informed the police about them but the authorities turned a deaf ear to their complaints.

"The murder apparently was a result of a some personal enmity as nothing was snatched from Raza by the armed attackers," Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Zubair Nazeer said, adding that they were further investigating the killing.