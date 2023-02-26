 
close
Sunday February 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set 242-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Qalandars and Zalmi are currently at fourth and fifth spot on points table, respectively

By Web Desk
February 26, 2023
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set 242-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars have set a 242-run target for Peshawar Zalmi to chase during the 15th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

Earlier, Qalandars had won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi.

Qalandars are currently at the fourth spot on the points table while Zalmi are at the fifth position.

More to follow... 