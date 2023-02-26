PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set 242-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars have set a 242-run target for Peshawar Zalmi to chase during the 15th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.
Earlier, Qalandars had won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi.
Qalandars are currently at the fourth spot on the points table while Zalmi are at the fifth position.
More to follow...
Kings’ pacer sustained groin injury during clash against Lahore Qalandars last Sunday
Controversial remarks from former seamer about national cricket players surfaced recently and didn't sit well with the...
Lahore Qalandars' Rashid Khan draws comparison between camaraderie of players when playing for country as opposed to...
Cricketer says his father was his biggest inspiration as he always backed him to fight all criticism
United win match by 63 runs
"The cabinet is against such an expenditure," caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi says