Multiple-vehicle collision kills 13, injures 20 in Rahim Yar Khan

A view of the crash site in Rahim Yar Khan. — Twitter/ @OfficialSPPO

At least 13 people were killed and more than 20 injured as a result of a collision between a passenger bus, van and jeep on the M5 motorway in Rahim Yar Khan, Geo News reported Saturday.



South Punjab Additional Inspector-General Maqsoodul Hassan expressed his grievances over the accident and instructed police officers to reach the crash site to ensure early medical assistance and inquire about the cause of the incident.



According to the Motorway Police, the accident took place due to a burst tyre of the passenger van near Rukanpur on the M5 Motorway. While trying to save the injured people in the passenger van, a bus coming from behind collided with the van, the TV report stated.

Meanwhile, the jeep coming from behind the bus collided with the vehicles as well. As a result, 13 people died and more than 20 people were injured.

According to rescue officials, the bodies and injured have been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

This was the second such incident in less than a week.

Bus crash kills 15, injures over 60 near Kallar Kahar

Last week, a fatal bus accident left at least 15 people, including women, dead and over 60 others injured near the Kallar Kahar area of Chakwal.

The driver of the bus carrying a wedding party reportedly lost control of the vehicle as its brakes failed on the way to Lahore from Islamabad.

Rescue officials said that the bus went off track and rammed into three different vehicles moving on the opposite track.

Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain said that the number of injured passengers was 64, including women and children, who were shifted to a hospital.

41 killed, three injured in deadly Lasbela bus crash

On January 29, at least 41 had been killed when a passenger bus careened into a ravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district.

The accident had taken place in the wee hours of the day as the bus, en route Karachi from Quetta with at least 44 on board, met the accident.

As per the police, the cause of the accident was speeding as the bus had gone went out of the driver's control.