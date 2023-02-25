Prince Harry asked friends to 'keep' Meghan Markle as media pressure intensified

Prince Harry could no do daily engagements amid the worries of Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex notes how in 2016, he could not focus his attention towards World Aids Day event as he was bothered about the wellbeing of Meghan.
He pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “Important day, vital cause, but my head wasn’t in the game. I was worried about Meg. She couldn’t go home because her house was surrounded by paps. She couldn’t go to her mother’s house, in Los Angeles, because it too was surrounded by paps.
He continues: “Alone, adrift, she was on break from filming, and it was Thanksgiving time. So I’d reached out to friends who had a house sitting empty in Los Angeles, and they’d generously offered it to her. Problem solved, for the moment. “
