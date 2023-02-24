Barkhan murders: Marri tribesmen end protest after Khetran's arrest, rescue of family

People stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's House in Quetta, against the murder of a woman and her two children in Barkhan, on February 21, 2023. — Twitter/@Alijanmaqsood12

The All Pakistan Marri Ittehad ended their protest in connection with the gruesome murders of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district on Monday night.

The gruesome incident took place days after a video of a woman with the Holy Quran in her hands was released on social media.

In the video, the woman claimed that she and her children were detained by Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. She pleaded with the public to get her and her children freed.

The relatives of the deceased and Marri tribesmen staged a sit-in in the provincial capital against the murders. They demanded Khetran's arrest and a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai, who belongs to the Khan of Kalat family, announced an end to the protest.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Marri Ittehad Mehruddin Marri said that their demands have been met, adding that their other demands have also been met.

"Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has been arrested and Khan Muhammad Marri's family has been recovered," he added.

The chairman of the Marri Ittehad said that the government did not cooperate with them.

Mehruddin alleged that the government is supporting Khetran, thanking the inspector-general (IG) for rescuing the abductees.

He added that the bodies are being taken for a DNA test and their burial will be announced later. Marri’s wife Granaz and her daughter will be moved to Karachi, he said.

Investigation team leaves for Barkhan

Meanwhile, a special investigation team has left for Barkhan to probe the murder case. The team will take statements from different people and collect evidence. The statements will be reported to the Marri family.

Marri meets family

Marri met his wife and children upon reaching Quetta, who are now in police custody.

The woman, who had been presumed dead, and her five children including a girl will be produced before the court of a judicial magistrate.

The statements of the rescued abductees will be recorded before the magistrate. A DNA test will be conducted and samples of the victims will be taken in relation to the sexual assault, said the police.

Marri's wife and his children will be handed over to him after legal requirements.