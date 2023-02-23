CTD guns down six terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Representational image of KP CTD personnel guarding a street. — AFP

LAKKI MARWAT: At least six terrorists were gunned down in the Dadowala area of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during an operation led by the Counter-Terrorism Department, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The CTD officials said that ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in the terror attacks and assaults on security forces.

As per details, the operation was launched after the CTD received information regarding the presence of the militants in Dadowala.

The department added that the terrorists were planning to launch an attack on the Abbasia police check post.

Terrorism has been rearing its head again in Pakistan with militant attacks occurring frequently across the country since the end of the ceasefire with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) last year.

However, the government was taking measures to deal with the challenge, with CTD holding consecutive operations and increasing the pace of action to upend the terror activities.

A day earlier on February 22, CTD had conducted an operation in which one militant was killed while five others were arrested in an exchange of fire in the Tela Band area of Peshawar.

CTD had said that the terrorists belonged to the outlawed TTP and were involved in over 20 extortion cases, grenade attacks and firing incidents.

"The detained terrorists had demanded Rs5 million from a citizen named Imtiaz and upon his refusal, the terrorist attacked the victim's house with a grenade and by shooting at it," the CTD had said in a statement.

Two Kalashnikovs, six hand grenades, two pistols and cartridges were also been recovered from the assailants.

The CTD had also noted that all the terrorists including the one who was killed belonged to Afghanistan.