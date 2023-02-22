K-pop has gotten its very first A.I idol dating scandal

K-pop has gotten its first dating scandal between A.I idols

K-pop has gotten its very first dating scandal between A.I idols, involving Superkind’s Seung and Mave:’s Zena. A recent clip went viral where Seung reacts to Mave:’s debut song Pandora.

K-pop is venturing more and more into the metaverse, getting more bold with the idea of A.I and virtual concepts. Many idols are taking part in this development with the group Boys Planet collaborating with The Sandbox to create a more interactive method for fans to enjoy the show and Blackpink’s collaboration with PUBG to create a virtual concert.

Superkind is one of the groups that will have A.I members along with real ones. The group will have a total of five ordinary members and five who are A.I, with Seung being one of the newest ones. Mave: on the other hand, are comprised of A.I members only.

In a recent video, Seung was shown reacting to Mave:'s debut song Pandora, where he drops his lollipop in shock while watching the music video. In response, fans started teasing the idol saying Mave:’s Zena would treat him to dinner. The A.I idol flushed in response to which fans began to jokingly compete with Zena for his attention.

