PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses press conference

NAB Rawalpindi branch summons PTI chief hours after Aftab Sultan steps down as anti-graft body chairman
PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry says opposition leader should belong to his party
ECP says it is bound to hold elections in 90 days after announcement of date by "competent authority"
Decision to withdraw arrest warrant comes hours after accountability court issued it in LNG reference
PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack; Balochistan CM says terrorists won't succeed in nefarious designs
In telephonic conversation with Kenya President Dr William Ruto, PM Shehbaz Sharif raises issue of journalist Arshad...