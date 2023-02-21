Cruz Beckham celebrates milestone 18th birthday with dad David and brother Romeo

File footage

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham celebrated 18th birthday this weekend.

The British football legend, along with his wife, wished his son on his special day with a heartfelt post and shared a clip of a younger Cruz singing Beyoncé's Love On Top.

David captioned the post, "Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie.”

Victoria shared her birthday wishes for her son at the same time, with the same clip, writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ."

Cruz also shared glimpses from his milestone birthday celebration on his Instagram Stories. The aspiring singer flaunted his gold Rolex while enjoying his first legal pint with his dad and older brother Romeo at a London pub.