PSL 2023: Secret behind Usman Qadir's new celebration revealed

Peshawar Zalmi's leg spinner Usman Qadir is celebrating after dismissing Jason Roy on February 20, 2023. —screengrab/Youtube@PakistanSuperLeagueOfficialPSL

Peshawar Zalmi's leggie and legendary spinner Abdul Qadir's son Usman Qadir revealed the secret behind his unique style of celebration after dismissing Quetta Gladiators batter on Monday.

The leg spinner signalled something with his fingers after he dismissed English batter Jason Roy in Peshawar Zalmi's second league game in PSL 8.

Usman Qadir told Geo News that he signalled his father's initials "AQ"(Abdul Qadir) with his fingers as a tribute to him.



The leggie added that he did not plan on doing this particular celebration, but it dawned on him instantaneously.



Usman bowled a superb spell against Quetta and helped his team secure two points. Qadir picked up two wickets and gave away only 26 runs in his four overs.

Peshawar Zalmi climbed to the second spot on the points table after defeating Quetta Gladiators by successfully chasing the 155-run target.

All-rounder James Neesham and Rovman Powell rescued Zalmi after Gladiators Mohammad Hasnain's destruction with the ball early in the second innings.

The two batters scored match-saving 46 runs as Zalmi beat Gladiators by four wickets to register their second win in the tournament out of three matches.

After setting Zalmi to chase 155 runs, Hasnain helped Gladiators start off strongly with the ball by picking up three quick wickets within the powerplay.

Hasnain bagged Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore in quick successions to create a good chance for Gladiators.

However, Gladiators lost control after Powell and Neesham took charge of the innings.

Zalmi's all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was named the player of the match for his 38 runs off 23 balls with the bat and one wicket with the ball.