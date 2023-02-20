Prince Harry 'couldn't type fast enough' on texts with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was eager to know more about Meghan Markle, he admits.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls he could not stop texting the actress before their first official date.
He pens: “Eventually we exchanged phone numbers, and migrated the conversation over to text, going late into the night. In the morning I moved from Nott Cott to the car, without a pause in the texting.”
He added: “I sat on the bed texting like a teenager until it was time to have dinner with Sir Keith and his family. Then, after dessert, I quickly returned to the guestroom and resumed texting. I couldn’t type fast enough. My thumbs were cramping. There was so much to say, we had so much in common, though we came from such different worlds.”
Harry and Meghan eventually tied the knot in 2018.
