Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine ties knot with longtime girlfriend in his home backyard

Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine got hitched to his longtime love Alexis Novak in a surprise backyard ceremony on February 6.



James Valentine of Maroon 5 shared two photos on Instagram and captioned the post, "We eloped."



The surprise elopement was held in the huge backyard of their Los Angeles home with no family or friend seemingly present in the photos.

According to Daily Mail, the couple embraced one another in front of lush greenery and a swimming pool in their backyard.

In the second photo, the couple is sitting at a table with another man in front of the marriage documents.

The photo features Alexis staring straight at the camera and smiling in her white, long-sleeved wedding gown and veil, while James is signing the document with a serious face.

John Mayer, Arielle Vandenberg, Emily Wickersham, Cory Wong, Alanna Masterson, and more offered their congratulations in the comments section.



The couple hung out with Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo on February 14.







