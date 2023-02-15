How to get rid of dark circles under your eyes

Image shows close-up photography of eyes.— Unsplash

People of all ages complain of having dark circles. Sometimes, even babies have them! An Indian study found that dark circles under eyes were most prevalent in the age group of 16 to 25 years. "... and in females (81%) of which majority were housewives (45.50%)," the authors reported in the Indian Journal of Dermatology.

Why do I have dark circles under my eyes?

Dark circles under the eyes can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, age, and lifestyle habits. Lack of sleep, dehydration, and allergies can all contribute to the appearance of dark circles.



What helps with dark circles?

While there are many ways out there to treat the issue like the use of dark circle eye cream, the classic frozen cucumbers or sleeping better, to know how to get rid of dark circles, you must know the reason behind why you have them.

If you do not know what causes eye bags, you can never know the best treatment. For example, if your dark circles are genetic, good sleep or icing might not help.

Here are a few things you can do:

Get enough sleep and befriend water

One of the most common causes of dark circles is lack of sleep. When we don't get enough sleep, our skin can appear dull and pale, which can make dark circles more visible. Drinking plenty of water can also help to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Staying hydrated can improve the elasticity of the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Eye creams and serums

Does retinol help with dark circles? Some experts believe they do but again, the results may vary from person to person. Eye creams and serums can be effective in reducing the appearance of dark circles. Look for products that contain ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and caffeine.

It is crucial to use the best product for dark circles, suited for your skin. These ingredients can help to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles. Applying eye cream or serum twice a day can help to improve the appearance of the skin around the eyes.

Natural remedies

There are a variety of natural remedies that can be effective in reducing the appearance of dark circles. Cucumber slices, tea bags, and cold compresses can all help to reduce puffiness and inflammation around the eyes. There are various options. Can coconut oil remove dark circles? No harm in trying! Some believe it is not the oil itself but the massage around the eyes that improves blood circulation, helping to reduce puffiness.

Aloe vera gel can also be effective in reducing the appearance of dark circles. Apply a thin layer of aloe vera gel under the eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

Cosmetic treatments

If you have severe or persistent dark circles, you may want to consider cosmetic treatments. Laser therapy, chemical peels, and dermal fillers can all be effective in reducing the appearance of dark circles. These treatments should only be performed by a qualified medical professional.

Getting rid of dark circles requires a combination of good lifestyle habits and targeted skincare treatments. Make sure to consult with a medical professional before undergoing any cosmetic treatments or taking medication.