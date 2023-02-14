Punjab polls: Governor to seek clarity over his role from LHC

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman speaks at a ceremony in Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: Amid the anticipation of the general elections in Punjab, the province's governor, Baligh Ur Rehman, has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek clarity over his role in the consultative process regarding the polls date.

The LHC, last week, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls in Punjab within the constitutional limit of 90 days.

"...the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, being the constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution," a written order of the court read.

Today, a meeting with the ECP delegation was had to discuss the LHC's directives for the finalisation of the election date, after which Rehman's spokesperson said that there were some issues in the high court's order that required “clarification and interpretation”.

“After consultation with legal and constitutional experts, the matter will be referred to the court,” the statement issued by the spokesperson said

A three-member ECP delegation, headed by the secretary of the commission, had called on the governor on the orders of Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

The commission would now brief the electoral body on its meeting with the governor.

A day earlier, ECP, in a meeting chaired by the CEC, had decided to consult the Punjab governor over the date for the general elections in Punjab as per an LHC order.

The ECP had said that the meeting discussed the LHC judgment on the general polls in Punjab.

“As per the honourable court’s order, the election commission has requested the Punjab governor to hold a meeting on February 14 to consult on the date for the general elections for the Punjab Assembly,” the statement had said.

ECP directed to hold polls within 90 days

Announcing the reserved verdict, Justice Jawad Hassan accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea and asked the electoral body to stage the polls within the constitutional limit.



The PTI moved the high court after repeatedly demanding that the election commission issue the dates for the elections in Punjab. The party dissolved the provincial assembly on January 14.

"...the ECP is directed to immediately announce the date of election of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with the notification specifying reasons, after consultation with the Governor of Punjab, being the constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days as per the mandate of the Constitution," the judgment read.