Balochistan people called traitors for demanding their rights: Aslam Bhootani

Independent member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani. Twitter.

Independent member of the National Assembly from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani raised his voice for the people of Balochistan, saying people of the province are called traitors and belittled for merely demanding their rights. He also called attention to the situation in the province, saying the cruelty that is happening to Balochistan is indescribable.

The people of Balochistan are being wrongly labelled traitors, Bhootani said, addressing the joint session of Parliament on Monday. The senator expressed disappointment over the lack of benefits for Balochistan from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Reko Diq projects.

"We are not getting any share from the CPEC and Reko Diq projects," he added.

"We do not want the CPEC because the one who was supposed to benefit from Reko Diq took away our gas with nothing given to Balochistan in return," the lawmaker from Lasbela and Gwadar said. The people are being humiliated in the name of CPEC, he emphasised.

Bhootani, as an elected representative, expressed his frustration over the situation, saying that he is unable to do anything about it.

Senator Raza Rabbani brought attention to the law and order situation in the country being discussed in Parliament and called for the interior minister to be present in the house to answer questions.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that there is a rule of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA. He raised questions about the escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan and the breaking of the Banu jail. Also, he questioned the continued detention of Ali Wazir despite the end of all his charges.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the joint session of Parliament, which will resume at 4pm today.