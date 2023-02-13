PSL 2023: Twitterati react to glitzy opening ceremony in Multan

With the mesmerising performances of eminent singers, the star-studded opening ceremony of the much-awaited eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium took the internet by storm.

The ceremony, which was attended by fans at the stadium and watched on TV screens from across the country, kicked off with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem by Aima Baig.

Sahir Ali Bagga also mesmerised fans with their performance. Subsequently, the three lead singers of the official PSL 8 anthem delighted the crowd with their performance.

As the event unfolded, cricket fans took to Twitter to talk about the opening ceremony.

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

Avinash Aryan, a user, wrote on his Twitter handle, “Best PSL opening ceremony ever. This PSL season will break all previous records. No doubt, PSL is one of the best T20 Leagues after IPL.”

Sharing a photo of the fireworks at the stadium, Shaharyar Ejaz said, “This is so cool, the Pakistani flag at the opening Ceremony.”



