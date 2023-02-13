Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter 'Devi' turns 'three-months old': See pictures

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover feel over the moon as their adorable little daughter Devi turns three-months old.
Taking it to her Instagram account, Basu shared glimpses of her daughter’s birthday celebration which had a customized cake which had three months written on it.
One of the pictures showed the trio sitting together while three cakes are placed right in front of them on a table. Karan could be seen wearing a light blue shirt, while Bipasha wore a light green dress. Baby Devi looked extremely cute wearing a white coloured frock.
The Race actress also shared a picture of her with Devi on social media and wrote: “Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her … is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon.”
Actor R Madhavan was the first one to comment on the post. He wrote: “Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug.”
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022, reports PinkVilla.
Jason Momoa will be making his debut in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, with 'Fast X' coming in theatres on May 19th,...
No cause of death was reported.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to stop publicly trashing the royal family
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, there is no-one left to stop Prince William now
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman divorced in 2016 after four years of marriage
Hailey Bieber cannot stop gushing about Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl 2023 halftime show