Monday February 13, 2023
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter 'Devi' turns 'three-months old': See pictures

By Web Desk
February 13, 2023
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover feel over the moon as their adorable little daughter Devi turns three-months old.

Taking it to her Instagram account, Basu shared glimpses of her daughter’s birthday celebration which had a customized cake which had three months written on it.

One of the pictures showed the trio sitting together while three cakes are placed right in front of them on a table. Karan could be seen wearing a light blue shirt, while Bipasha wore a light green dress. Baby Devi looked extremely cute wearing a white coloured frock.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grovers daughter Devi turns three-months old: See pictures


The Race actress also shared a picture of her with Devi on social media and wrote: “Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her … is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon.”

Actor R Madhavan was the first one to comment on the post. He wrote: “Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022, reports PinkVilla.