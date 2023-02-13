Blake Lively announces arrival of baby no. 4

Blake Lively has just welcomed the newest edition to their family.
The Gossip Girl alum, announced the arrival in an indirect post that showed off that she no longer had a baby bump.
The post in question is a collection of images featuring all the food Lively ate at her mother-in-law’s house.
They even contained closeup images of their Super Bowl dishes, which Lively hilariously called Puppy Bowl Sunday, 2023.
