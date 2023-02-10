LHC likely to announce verdict today on PTI plea for Punjab polls

A general picture of Lahore High Court's (LHC) building. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday is likely to announce its verdict, reserved earlier, on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a citizen seeking the announcement of a date for polls in Punjab.

Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and the chief secretary appeared before the court during today's hearing.



During the hearing, the IG and bureaucrat told the court that they will follow whatever the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decides. The chief secretary also said that they would follow through on the court’s order.

Meanwhile, when the ECP’s lawyer approached the rostrum, he said that the only issue before the court was who would give the date for the polls. He added that there was talk of a provision in the law allowing the ECP and President Dr Arif Alvi to give a date for the elections.



The lawyer objected to that stance, saying the ECP and the president were not parties in the case.

“The court cannot issue orders to those who are not made a party in the case,” said the lawyer.

At this, PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said that they made the Election Commission a party to the case by amending the petition. Upon hearing this, the ECP lawyer said that the president was yet to be made a party to the case.

“Your objection is that ECP is not a party [in the case]?” asked Justice Jawad Hassan.

The counsel told the court that the commission was not a party in giving a date for the elections. He also asked the LHC to show the law which states that the ECP is liable to give a date for a general election.

“The court itself said that they do not want to issue a verdict which cannot be implemented,” reminded the ECP lawyer. He added that implementing Article 220 was not the electoral body’s job.

"How can my client conduct polls if it is not being provided with funds?" He also told the court that the ECP requires complete support from the federal government.

“I have objections to the acceptance of this plea. In the law, an election date can be delayed,” said the lawyer. He reiterated that there is no law which states that the ECP is bound to give a date for the elections.

Governor asks LHC to reject plea for being ineffective

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s lawyer Shahzad Shaukat said that allegations have been made against his client in all the petitions.

Shaukat contended that if the governor had dissolved the assembly, he would have been asked to announce the date. He also urged the court to reject the petition for being ineffective.

When the governor’s lawyer pushed the court that the governor was not bound to give a date for the polls, Justice Hassan asked if it was not clear in the Constitution, can the president be asked to give a date for the elections.

“Read Article 48, the president has the same role as the governor,” responded Shaukat.

'President can give election date'

PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar, while responding to the governor’s lawyer, told the court that the chief secretary and IG had assured the court of performing their duties.



Zafar also contended that the president could give a date for the elections, adding that the question of not giving an election date cannot be left unaddressed.

“[The] governor, president, and Election Commission can give a date for the polls via a notification. Silence cannot be maintained on this,” said Barrister Ali Zafar. He added that the president has not said no and if the court orders it, he will follow them.