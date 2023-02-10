Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's 'mushy note' for wedding guests goes viral on internet

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a traditional wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shares a special thank you note for all the guests who attended their royal wedding in Rajasthan.

A picture of a printed card is circulating on social media which had a sweet message for the guest. The duo also asked the guests to keep making memories with us.

The note read: “Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid.”

Sid and Kiara hosted a grand wedding ceremony on February 7 in Jaisalmer. Many known celebrities from the Bollywood industry including; Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Aarti Shetty, Ashivni Yardi, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra attended the wedding.

The couple has now returned to Delhi after marriage. They hosted their reception in the capital city last night at the Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in series Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in film RC 15 alongside Ram Charan, reports IndiaToday.