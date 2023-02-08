Conductor Dudamel to lead New York Philharmonic from 2026

New York: Acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel will lead the New York Philharmonic for five years from 2026, the orchestra announced Tuesday.



Dudamel, 42, will leave the Los Angeles Philharmonic to become the New York Phil´s music and artistic director.

The Venezuelan maestro will become the 27th conductor to preside over America´s oldest orchestra and its first Latino leader.

He will follow in the illustrious footsteps of music giants Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein.

"I am grateful to the musicians and leadership of the New York Philharmonic as we embark upon this new and beautiful journey together," Dudamel said in a statement.

Dudamel, recognizable by his curly hair, has held the same position at the Los Angeles Phil since 2009.

He is also music director of the Opera National de Paris and the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela. (AFP)