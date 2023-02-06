In this file photo taken on April 20, 2013, former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf (centre) is escorted by soldiers as he salutes on his arrival at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad. — AFP

DUBAI: The mortal remains of former president and army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday, will be repatriated to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (Monday).



Musharraf's body has been kept at the mortuary of a hospital in Dubai and it will be airlifted to Pakistan via a special jet at 11:30am Pakistan time.

The Pakistani embassy in the UAE had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of Musharraf's mortal remains to Pakistan at the request of his family.

The former military leader's wife, Sehba Musharraf, son Bilal Musharraf and daughter Ayla Musharraf will bring the deceased's body to Pakistan.

Doctors have suggested an immediate burial after the body reaches Pakistan.

Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf passes away

The former president died at the age of 79 during treatment at American Hospital Dubai of his prolonged ailment. He was being treated for amyloidosis.

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Musharraf's family had filed an application in the Pakistani consulate in Dubai to repatriate the former president's body.

‘Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi’

Sources within the family confirmed that Musharraf will be buried at a Karachi graveyard.

The former president’s mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

“His [Musharraf] passport has been cancelled,” diplomatic officials said, adding that the special plane carrying the body of the former army chief will land in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had confirmed that they were facilitating the transportation of the mortal remains of the ex-army chief.

“Our missions in the UAE are in contact with the family and are facilitating the transportation of the mortal remains,” she had added.

Condolences pour in

Reacting to the news, President Arif Alvi prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased general, and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for Musharraf's forgiveness and offered his condolences to the deceased's family.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs expressed heartfelt condolences on the former army chief's demise.

"CJCSC and services chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC and chief of army staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.