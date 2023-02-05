Pakistan marks Kashmir Day with renewed zeal, support for freedom fight

A view of install in front of at Constitution Avenue . in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. — INP/File

Pakistan is commemorating Kashmir Day today (February 5) to express solidarity and reaffirm its unwavering support to the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their legitimate struggle for freedom and pay tribute to their valour and determination

The country is observing solidarity day with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).



The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir mark the day every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in the IIOJK not only to renew their love and affection towards them but also to reiterate the commitment and dedication for the liberation of the occupied valley from Indian subjugation.

People from different walks of life, including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others will hold rallies and demonstrations, and form human chains across the country to infuse new spirits in the Kashmiris, who have been fighting for their freedom.

All the Pakistani missions abroad would also organise seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention toward the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations committed by India in the IIOJK.

Moreover, special programmes will be aired by the national electronic media while the print media will publish special supplements to highlight the significance of Kashmir Day and the decades-long struggle of the Kashmiri people against illegal Indian occupation.

The observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu and Kashmir internationally and reassuring the Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle and turmoil as the people of Pakistan and Kashmir stand wholeheartedly with them.

Kashmir's strife for freedom

For over seven decades, it has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, courage against fear, and sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of the continuing Indian campaign of brutalisation which has used every inhuman tactic and draconian law to perpetuate the illegal occupation in IIOJK.

India is keeping a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced occupation at the might of her occupational military power since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of the State.

India is using state terrorism against the Kashmiris including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations.

Over 900,000 Indian occupation forces have turned IIOJK into an open prison but the desperation of the RSS-BJP dispensation to control the indigenous Kashmiri movement has completely run aground.

Jammu and Kashmir's dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

The dispute remains unresolved due to India’s obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.

India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, are also in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

President Alvi urges world to hold India accountable

On the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said urged the international community and organisations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

“We observe this day to draw the attention of the international community towards the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions which provide that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he stressed.

The president called upon India to allow unfettered access to the UN and Organisation of Islamic Council observers, international media and human rights organisations to IIOJK to obtain first-hand information about the situation there, and investigate and report the human rights violations.

“Today, we observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to express Pakistan’s unflinching support for the legitimate and just struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release quoted the president as saying.

No amount of terrorism can break Kashmiris' will: PM Shehbaz

In his message for the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India is mistaken if it believes it could crush the iron will of the Kashmiri people.

“No amount of state terrorism, unleashed by Indian Occupation Forces, can break the will of the Kashmiris or undermine their legitimate struggle.

The prime minister urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, the Kashmiri people.

“On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I want to assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we stand shoulder to shoulder with them. We will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to their just cause until they attain freedom from Indian oppression."

He further reiterated that Pakistan would also continue to raise its voice on all international platforms and highlight India’s barbaric actions in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we renew the commitment of our unflinching support to them in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

Armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to Kashmiris

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, tri-services chiefs and armed forces also paid tribute to the Kashmiris' valour and their fight for freedom.

"CJCSC, Services Chiefs and AFs [armed forces] of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.