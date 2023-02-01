Epik High’s Tablo shares his experience of working with BTS' RM on 'Indigo': Details inside

Epik High’s Tablo has talked about his recent collaboration with BTS member RM for Indigo.

Tablo shared that when Rm reached out to him for collaboration, he immediately agreed and added: “He sent over a song, and I didn’t even listen to it before saying, ‘Let’s do this!,” Koreaboo reported.

He further said that “I hadn’t even heard the song and [RM’s] laughing. But I mean obviously, right? RM is not going to do a bad song. He’s incapable of doing that.”

Recently, Epik High leader announced that “If there is a Tablo solo in the works, RM would definitely be number one on my list to do a song with.”

Tablo later confirmed to Rolling Stone that he works on a new solo album, and BTS RM would be featured in it.

RM's first solo music album Indigo was released on December 2, 2022.