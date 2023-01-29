Prince Harry hates label of ‘problem Princes’: ‘Why lumped with him?’

Prince Harry is reportedly in utter angst over being compared to his uncle Prince Andrew.
This insight has been brought to light by an insider close to the Mail on Sunday.
According to the source in question, Prince Harry ‘hates’ being ‘lumped together’ with a man who’s issue is vastly different than his own.
Per the insider who was quoted telling Express UK, “He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two 'problem Princes', when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”
This comes in light of the ongoing comparisons with Prince Andrew that have overtaken social media.
