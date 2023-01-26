Vasan Bala is thrilled to witness Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan screen moment in Pathaan

Filmmaker Vasan Bala is completely over the moon about a moment shared between two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. He said she was taken back to the era of Karan Arjun which came out in 1995.
Karan Arjun featured the two pillars of B-town as brothers. Vasan took to his Instagram and shared his excitement to witness the iconic moment shared by two superstars. His caption read, "SK says ‘Bhaag Pathaan Bhaag’ And this happens as Rakesh Roshan is in the cinema hall! Come On!’ It further said, "One of the greatest Meta Moments in the Cinema Hall for me. Ever!"
The filmmaker has assisted Anurag Kashyap on Dev D and Bombay Velvet. He is all set to make his directorial debut through Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.
Priyanka Chopra said when Nick Jonas proposed he told her 'I checked all his boxes… and would I check another one?'
Brooklyn Beckham shared his latest take on the Italian classic, fans called it 'basic' and 'lacked finesse'
Matty Healy saved by bandmates as he attempted to make another racial comment during the show break in Leeds
'The person on 'Rust' clearly was not qualified for the job,' said Michael Shannon for 'Rust' armorer
Jimmy Kimmel reacted of Oscar bet, 'Will any host or award presenter be slapped during the show?'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes went to an undisclosed location together to 'lay low'