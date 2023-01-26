Dollar reaches all-time high against rupee

A money exchange employee counts dollars. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The local currency on Thursday took an enormous blow in the interbank market during intraday trade as it depreciated by more than Rs10, a day after the lifting of the unofficial cap in the open market.

There was no official cap on the dollar in the interbank market, however, the rupee for the last few months maintained its position in the interbank market and did not depreciate as expected.

The change in the interbank rate was Rs10.11 with the market yet to close.

This is the lowest level the rupee has fallen against the dollar since July 28, 2022, when it touched Rs239.94 in the interbank market.

On the other hand, ECAP data showed that the greenback in the open market during intraday trade is being sold at 255 after appreciating by Rs12.

Central Bank ‘adjusting’ exchange rate



Capital market expert Muhammad Saad Ali, commenting on the developments in financial markets, said, “the SBP is seemingly adjusting the exchange rate to the market rate - closer to the open market." He added that the step comes to address the widening difference between the official and open market rates and curb the flow of dollars through the informal market.

The step is vital to ensure the resumption of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) loan programme, which has pushed Pakistan for a market-determined exchange rate, he added.

Much needed move

Meanwhile, talking to Geo. Tv Finance Ministry’s former adviser Dr Khaqan Hassan Najeeb said it was the “right move” to let the market determine the local currency's value. He said the step was needed amid “severe dollar liquidity crunch, scarce reserves, as well as Pakistan's need for moving ahead with the IMF”.

The economist added, “Pakistan is in a market-determined exchange rate regime. In this regime trade deficit, supply and demand factors, fundamentals of the economy make a lot of impact on currency changes.”

He further said that closing the gap between official and unofficial rates will force “remittances to move to formal channels as well as exporters to offload their receipts”.

The economist explained, “this may help ease the supply of dollars in the interbank.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.